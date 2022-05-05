Yoghurt, papaya, aloe vera and more: 7 simple home remedies to get rid of pimples

Whether you want to avoid going to the pharmacist or just begin utilising more natural substances, we have 7 home treatments for pimples that can help heal any type.

Whether it's a last-minute zit or whiteheads that won't leave your nose alone, we can all agree that the "how to get rid of pimples" issue is one that we've all experienced at some time. While there are several skincare treatments on the market that claim to help with the problem, you may not have one on hand in an emergency. Whether you want to avoid going to the pharmacist or just begin utilising more natural substances, we have 7 home treatments for pimples that can help heal any type. Yoghurt Yogurt includes lactic acid, which aids in the removal of dead skin cells. Because it has anti-bacterial characteristics, the living cultures in it promote clean skin. Apply 14 cup of organic, plain yoghurt on your face with a tiny brush. Leave on for 10 minutes, or until dry, before washing off. A bonus tip: Because having a healthy stomach can help treat acne, eating yoghurt on a daily basis is also a fantastic method to encourage healthy skin from within.

Aloe Vera If you have a pimple that has flared up and is red and uncomfortable, aloe vera is an excellent treatment. For best results, use aloe vera that has been extracted directly from the plant. Aloe vera has anti-bacterial properties that can be used to treat and reduce redness. It also hastens the healing of a pimple. Because of its anti-fungal properties, it will successfully cure boils and cysts. Aloe vera is an astringent that aids in the removal of excess oil from pimples. If taken on a daily basis, it can also help lighten acne scars.

Papaya Because papaya is a common fruit in many of our kitchens, it is a simple substance to employ to treat pimples. Many components in papaya help to prevent and cure pimples. It includes anti-oxidants, Vitamins A and C, which help speed up cell turnover and so help prevent acne. It's a terrific exfoliant that isn't as harsh as many other treatments when used topically. Blend or crush the papaya and apply it on your skin for 10 minutes before showering.

Lime Juice Because lime juice is anti-bacterial, it can aid in the removal of pimples by destroying the bacteria that has grown. It also contains vitamin C and citric acid, which can help brighten your skin over time. Apply immediately to the pimple with a cotton pad and let on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing.

Chickpea flour Chickpea flour or gram flour is a great home cure for pimples, especially if you have oily skin, because it absorbs excess sebum excretion. 1 tablespoon mixed with water, applied to cleaned skin for 10 minutes. Rinse well.

Rose water Rose water, known for its anti-inflammatory characteristics, is perfect for lowering the size of a pimple. It also functions as a calming agent, reducing redness and soothing inflamed skin. Spritz it on your skin in the morning and at night in place of toner.