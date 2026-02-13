Friday the 13th: Why Is It Called the Day of Death? 4 Chilling Facts
When is Friday the 13th: Many beliefs about good and bad omens are common not just in India but abroad too. Friday the 13th is one of them. Followers of Christianity also call it the devil's day. The fear of this day is felt all over Europe.
Why is there so much fear of Friday the 13th?
Friday the 13th Beliefs: When the 13th falls on a Friday, it's called Friday the 13th. In European countries like America, this day is considered very scary. Most people don't leave their homes on this day. Some even call it the devil's day. There's not just one but many reasons behind this belief that few people know about. This time, the coincidence of Friday the 13th is happening in February 2026. Read on to learn the beliefs associated with it…
Why is Friday the 13th considered unlucky?
In European countries, Friday the 13th is called the devil's day because Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday the 13th. Just before that, Jesus had his last supper with 13 disciples. It's also said that Jesus's 13th disciple, Judas, betrayed him and got him caught. This is why the fear of Friday the 13th is seen all over Europe.
Hangings were on Friday
Another belief about Friday the 13th is that at one time in Rome, hangings were carried out only on Fridays. It happened several times that when someone was hanged on a Friday, the date was the 13th. When this came to light, people started considering it the day of death and became scared of it.
13 is also unlucky in numerology
Numbers are studied deeply in numerology. In it, the number 13 is seen as incomplete because it's a prime number. Even in Tarot, 13 is considered unlucky. They say this number lacks balance.
Accidents increase on this day
In European countries, it's believed that accidents, thefts, and fires happen more on Friday the 13th than on other days. That's why people prefer to stay home on this day. In some countries, the fear of the number 13 is so great that buildings don't have a 13th floor or flat.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on beliefs. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for informational purposes only.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.