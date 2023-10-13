Lifestyle

Friday the 13th

6 signs of someone playing demon role in your life

Lack of respect

If the person consistently disrespects your boundaries, feelings, or values, it may be a sign that they don't respect you as an individual.

Communication issues

If the person avoids communication, is unable to listen, or resorts to unhealthy communication patterns like stonewalling or criticism, it can be a sign of trouble.

Trust and honesty

 A lack of trust or frequent dishonesty in a relationship can erode the foundation of trust, making it difficult to maintain a healthy connection.

Emotional and mental well-being

If the relationship consistently leaves you feeling emotionally drained, anxious, or unhappy, it may be a sign that it's not a healthy or supportive partnership.

Control or manipulation

A person who tries to control or manipulate you, your decisions, or your behavior is not fostering a healthy relationship. Healthy relationships are built on equality and respect.

Abuse

Any form of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse is a clear sign that the person is not right for you and it is crucial to seek help and support immediately.

