Beware THESE 4 Zodiac Signs as last Solar Eclipse of 2024 may cause trouble; Check

Surya Grahan 2024: The last solar eclipse of the year 2024 will occur on October 2nd. This eclipse will have both auspicious and inauspicious effects on people of all zodiac signs. The eclipse will be particularly inauspicious for people belonging to 4 zodiac signs.

When will the solar eclipse occur in October 2024?

Solar Eclipse October 2024 Horoscope: The last solar eclipse of the year 2024 will occur on Tuesday, October 2nd. This eclipse will not be visible in India, so its sutak and other rules will not be applicable here. According to Ujjain's astrologer Pt. Praveen Dwivedi, even though this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, it will definitely affect people of all zodiac signs. The inauspicious effects of the solar eclipse will be most visible on people of 4 zodiac signs, so they should be careful from now on. Let's know which are those 4 zodiac signs...

Aries will face financial loss

People of this zodiac sign will experience the inauspicious effects of the solar eclipse. They may face financial losses. Money in hand may get stuck. Job situation may deteriorate. Money invested in the stock market or elsewhere may be lost. There will be a situation of dispute regarding ancestral property. Take special care of your health.

Cancer's health will deteriorate

The health of people of this zodiac sign may deteriorate due to the inauspicious effects of the solar eclipse. They should pay special attention to their food and drink. Job-business situation will not be good. There may be a situation of dispute with someone due to children. There is also a possibility of trouble in the family. Savings may be spent on unnecessary tasks.

Virgo

The solar eclipse on October 2 will be in this sign, so these people should be most careful. Some serious incident or accident may happen to them. Some secret things may become public, which will lead to loss of respect. Do not be careless about your health, otherwise you will have to make rounds of the hospital.

Pisces' troubles will increase

The troubles of the people of this zodiac sign may increase. Any big decision will prove to be wrong due to which you will be criticized in the family. You will get to hear bad news related to a friend or relative. You may have to do some work on the job even if you don't want to. Do not start any new work during this time. Also Read- Why is Tulsi leaf added to food and water during an eclipse? Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on astrologers, almanacs, scriptures and beliefs. We are just a medium to deliver this information to you. Users are requested to consider this information as information only.

