Just before steaming, add Eno fruit salt to the batter. Sprinkle a little water over it if required and mix gently in one direction until the batter becomes light and airy.

Do not overmix or leave the batter standing for too long after adding Eno, as this can reduce its rising power.

Step 4: Steam the Dhokla

Immediately pour the batter into the greased container and place it on the stand inside the cooker.

Important: Remove the pressure cooker's whistle and do not lock the lid. Steam the dhokla with the lid on, allowing the steam to escape safely through the vent.

Cook over medium heat for approximately 15–20 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the centre; if it comes out clean, the dhokla is ready. If the batter is still wet, steam for a few more minutes.

Step 5: Let It Cool and Cut

Turn off the heat and carefully remove the container using suitable kitchen tongs or heatproof gloves. Allow the dhokla to cool for around 5–10 minutes before cutting it into square or diamond-shaped pieces.

Letting it rest briefly helps the pieces hold their shape.