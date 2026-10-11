Kuttu ki puri is a popular dish prepared during Navratri fasting in many Indian households. Made with buckwheat flour, these pooris are commonly served with vrat wale aloo, yoghurt or other fasting-friendly accompaniments. However, working with kuttu ka atta can be tricky because it does not contain gluten and the dough can crack or crumble easily.

The good news is that a few simple techniques can help you make soft, evenly cooked and delicious kuttu ki pooris at home. From preparing the dough to frying at the right temperature, here is an easy recipe along with tips to get better results.

Kuttu Ki Puri Recipe: Ingredients You Need

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15–20 minutes

Servings: 2–3 people

Ingredients

1 cup kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour)

1 medium boiled potato, mashed

Sendha namak, to taste

Warm water, as required

Ghee or oil, for deep-frying



Note: Ingredients permitted during Navratri fasting vary by household and region. Check your family's vrat rules before using potatoes, salt or cooking fat.