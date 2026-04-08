Summer Business: Earn up to ₹50,000 a month! Here's a cool idea for students.
Got skills like music, dance, painting, or even coding? Students can use their summer break to teach others and earn a solid ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 every month.
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Summer Business Ideas for Students
Students who've finished their degree or B.Tech can make the most of their three-month summer break. Instead of letting this time go to waste while waiting for jobs or higher studies, you can use your skills to become financially independent.
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Your Skills are Your Investment
Many students are good at more than just studies. You might know music, dance like Kuchipudi or Bharatanatyam, painting, playing the guitar, or even chess. If you're an engineering student, you probably have tech skills like coding or machine design.
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By Giving Training
There are plenty of kids and even adults in our communities who want to learn these skills. You can make good money simply by training them in what you're passionate about.
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Door Delivery Service Model
Parents these days find it hectic to drop and pick up kids from classes. You can solve this problem by offering home tutoring. For instance, music tutors are charging anywhere from ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 per student monthly. Just five students could mean an income of ₹50,000 a month!
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Promotion and Growth
You don't need a lot of money to start. A simple website or a social media page is enough for promotion. You can also give demos in apartments and gated communities to get clients. This business not only brings in cash but also builds your communication skills for the future. If you're unsure how to market your idea, getting advice from experts can help you grow faster.
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