Earn lakhs this summer: Start a water bottle manufacturing business!

It goes without saying that the mineral water business is always in demand. It goes without saying that you can earn even more profits with this business in the summer.
Water bottles are in high demand in summer. That is why if you start a water bottle manufacturing unit during this time, you can get amazing profits.
Machines are available for making water bottles. The raw material required for making bottles is called preforms.
As soon as those small bottles are placed in the air blow machine, they change into the size of water bottles.
Water bottles made in this way can be sold with your own brand. Social media can also be used for promotion.
Now, just fill the manufactured water bottles with water and sell them. To start this business, an investment of approximately Rs. 10 lakhs is required.
It costs approximately Rs. 5 to manufacture a single water bottle. However, these can be sold for up to Rs. 20. If it clicks properly, you can earn lakhs in this business.
