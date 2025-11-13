Skipping Breakfast Daily? Here’s How It Affects Your Body
Breakfast fuels your body and brain with essential energy and nutrients. Skipping it affects hormones, metabolism, and overall health. Trying to lose weight by skipping breakfast can lead to unexpected issues.
Many of us skip breakfast due to work pressure or to lose weight. But experts warn this daily habit can cause many health issues. Let's see what they are.
1. Energy decreases...
Skipping breakfast drops blood sugar, causing fatigue and poor focus. A morning meal boosts brain power, memory, and concentration, so skipping it hurts your performance.
3. Weight gain...
Skipping breakfast can lead to overeating later, causing weight gain. It also slows your metabolism. It's linked to higher heart disease risk, blood pressure, and cholesterol.
5. Mental stress...
Low blood sugar from skipping breakfast affects your mood, causing irritability. A morning meal boosts happy hormones. An empty stomach can also lead to gas and acidity.
What should a proper breakfast be like..?
Choose a breakfast with protein, fiber, and vitamins like oats, eggs, or fruit. It gives you all-day energy. Skipping it is risky, so take 15 mins for a healthy meal.