    Skin health, Eye health to hydration: 7 reasons to eat carrots in Winter

    The frosty mornings and cozy nights of winter is great if you can keep your nutrient quotient fine with including seasonal vegetables in the diet. Though available all year round now-a-days, farm-fresh carrots are a winter delicacy and here's the list of 7 reasons why carrots should be consumed specially in winters

    Nutrients

    Carrots are rich in vitamin A, C and vitamins help fight against germs and boost immunity during the cold season

    Immunity Support

    The vitamic C in carrots help in fighting against seasonal flu. It makes you more resilient to colds and flu, which are more common in the winter

    Skin Health

    Carrots help in keeping skin hydrated during the winter months. It helps fight chapped skin and rough skin

    Eye health

    Carrots are always great for eye health; ever seen a Rabbit wearing glasses? Jokes apart, the high beta-carotene content in carrots is great for promoting good vision

    Hydration

    Carrots have high water content in them. One does not feel that thirsty during winters, so it's important to eat vegetables and fruits that has a lot of water content

    Satiety

    The holiday season can result in weight gain, the dietary fibre in carrots makes a meal fuller making one feel complete

    Cooking various dishes

    A huge number of dishes can be made from carrots and come winter, the need to eat great food increases and carrots just provides a great option because of it's richness in taste

