Skin care: Beat the heat with these mint face packs to fight skin problems

Did you know that mint or pudina is very beneficial for the skin as well? When applied on the skin, mint paste can help soothe the skin and keep acne away.



There is something about the hot summer months that steers us towards all things cool. Some spices and herbs may also help you beat the heat in the scorching weather. Mint or pudina is a common feature in Indian drinks and dishes during summers.

The cooling properties of the bright green leaves are very well known. Mint leaves are also added to teas, for a soothing elixir. The leaves of the plant are packed with a number of health benefits, from boosting digestion to keeping bad breath away.

Moreover, it also finds its way into a range of cocktails, mocktails, dips and even desserts. But did you know that mint or pudina is very beneficial for the skin as well? When applied on the skin, mint paste can help soothe the skin and keep acne away.

Mint is rich in menthol and also has anti-bacterial properties. Summer is the season when we tend to face a number of skin problems, like frequent acne and pimple breakouts, sun burns and rashes and mint is one ingredient, you can count upon to come to your rescue. From cleansing to toning and hydrating your skin, mint performs a number of functions in a summer face pack. Here are some mint face packs to try out this summer:

Mint and rosewater face pack: Rosewater is important for maintaining the skin’s pH balance and also controls excess oil. It is also anti-inflammatory. Add mint and honey to a little bit of rose water and apply it to your face for some time. Rinse it off after some time for an even toned, hydrated and soft skin.

Mint and Multani Mitti face pack: Fuller’s earth or multani mitti is great for the skin. Add mint leaves to the mix to enhance its cleansing and oil control properties. All you have to do to make this face pack is mix a little bit of multani mitti with honey and curd and throw in some crushed mint leaves. Apply this face pack and leave it on for 20 minutes, or until the pack has completely dried. This face pack is great for cleansing out pores, regulating oily skin and restoring the moisture of the skin.

Mint and turmeric face pack: Turmeric face mask can act on acne and may help reduce the pimples. Because of anti-inflammatory properties, the spice acts on acne scars and can also clear the face. Grind a few fresh and clean mint leaves, with a little bit of water and add just a dash of turmeric to the mix. Apply this face pack on your skin and leave it on for about 15 minutes, before washing it off.