Grow these 6 beautiful plants to fill your home with fragrance
Growing plants indoors and out is a great way to get a natural fragrance in your home. Grow these beautiful plants and make your house smell amazing
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- GNFollow Us
Parijatham
Parijatham is a plant that spreads a lovely fragrance. This plant can fill the whole house with its scent. It's an easy-to-grow plant with little care.
Lemongrass
It has a citrus scent. Also, growing lemongrass at home is good for keeping away pests and reptiles.
Sweet Pea
This plant is very delicate and has a unique color. Its scent is also something anyone will instantly love. It's an easy-to-grow plant with little care.
Hibiscus
There are hardly any homes without hibiscus. Its flowers and their color are attractive. Hibiscus plants come in different colors.
Jasmine
When jasmine buds bloom, there's a special fragrance all around. Also, its white flowers make the plant even more beautiful.
Rose
There's no need to say much about the rose. It's everyone's favorite plant. Its beautiful flowers and fragrance attract anyone.