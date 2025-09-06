Vastu Plants for South Direction: Attract Wealth and Prosperity to Your Home
Vastu tips
Vastu greatly influences our lives. According to Vastu, keeping certain objects in the house brings well-being and happiness. Some things in the house can also cause problems. Especially, growing certain plants in the house, and if those plants are in the right direction, will increase happiness, joy, and financial growth in the house. So, let's find out what those plants are...
The south direction holds significant importance in Vastu Shastra. It is believed that ancestors reside in this direction. If you grow certain plants in this direction, wealth will increase in that house.
Money plant in the south direction...
According to Vastu, planting a money plant in the south direction of the house is very good. If you plant this plant in the southeast direction, these benefits will double. This direction is considered the fire angle of the house. A money plant planted in this place always doubles wealth. Planting a money plant in this direction brings the blessings of Ganesha. Planting a money plant in this direction increases the happiness and well-being of the house. Financial benefits are available. On the contrary, a money plant should never be planted in the northeast direction of the house.
Plant jasmine plants in the south direction of the house.
According to Vastu, the jasmine plant always attracts positive energy due to its fragrance. If you plant it in the right direction, it reduces the distance in the relationship between husband and wife. It brings happiness in married life. If you plant this plant in the south direction of the house, it gives better results. Attracts positive energy. You can place it near any door or window in the south direction of the house.
A neem tree can be placed in the south direction of the house...
According to astrology, the neem plant is always associated with Mars. Planting this plant in the house brings good results from Mars. If planted in the south direction of the house, it attracts wealth. There will always be prosperity in your home. A tree planted in this direction creates wealth. The neem plant is related to Saturn. So planting it at home also reduces the bad effects of Saturn.
Aloe vera plant in the south direction of the house...
According to Vastu, the aloe vera plant is associated with a person's profession and work. If you plant it in the right direction of the house, it helps to earn good money and achieve success in life. By planting this plant, respect increases. Money grows fast. It is always good to plant this plant in the right direction.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.