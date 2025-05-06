Simple tips to keep rice and pulses insect-free at home
Every household stores rice and pulses, but keeping them insect-free can be a challenge. Learn simple and effective tips to prevent insect infestations in your stored grains, ensuring they stay fresh and safe for consumption.
| Published : May 06 2025, 11:10 AM
Store rice in airtight containers to prevent insect infestations. Avoid storing in original bags.
Store rice in a cool, dry place away from kitchen heat and moisture to prevent insect growth.
Keep rice away from moisture and water to prevent bacteria and insect infestations.
Sun-dry rice for 1-2 hours to remove moisture and extend shelf life, preventing insects.
Clean infested rice with neem leaves or neem oil. Add cloves or peppercorns for added protection.
