Brown rice vs White rice: Which one aids weight loss better?

Lifestyle
Brown rice retains bran and germ—richer in fiber and nutrients.
Brown rice has slightly fewer calories than white rice.
More fiber in brown rice keeps you full longer, curbing overeating.
White rice spikes blood sugar faster—brown rice has a lower glycemic index.
Brown rice digests slower, helping in appetite control.
Brown rice is a better choice for steady, sustainable weight loss.
Portion control matters—don’t overeat either type!
