Lifestyle

Brown rice vs White rice: Which one aids weight loss better?

Image credits: Pexels

Nutrient Profile

Brown rice retains bran and germ—richer in fiber and nutrients.

Image credits: Pexels

Calorie Comparison

Brown rice has slightly fewer calories than white rice.

Image credits: Pexels

Fiber Factor

More fiber in brown rice keeps you full longer, curbing overeating.

Image credits: Pexels

Blood Sugar Impact

White rice spikes blood sugar faster—brown rice has a lower glycemic index.

Image credits: Pexels

Digestion & Satiety

Brown rice digests slower, helping in appetite control.

Image credits: Pexels

Weight Loss Winner

Brown rice is a better choice for steady, sustainable weight loss.

Image credits: Pexels

Tip to Remember

Portion control matters—don’t overeat either type!

Image credits: Pexels

