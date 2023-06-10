Mangoes to Lemons: 7 refreshing fruits for summers

Lifestyle
Mangoes are rich in nutrition as well. It contains vitamins A, C, E, and K with fibres and also anti-inflammation properties. Here are 7 juicy summer fruits.
Lemons are available all year round are loaded with vitamin C and have rich antioxidants. Lemons are a must-have summer fruit.
While watermelons are a great thirst quencher, they are also suitable for skin, especially for ladies with sensitive or acne-prone skin.
Papaya is one of the best fruits for glowing skin in summer. They are rich sources of vitamins A, B, and C. It has antibacterial properties.
Bananas, as a good source, help in glowing skin in summer with rich vitamins A, C, E, and K.
Strawberries are rich in vitamin C and salicylic acid, which helps clear the skin of blemishes.
Cherry is more of a spring season fruit, loaded with calcium, iron, vitamin C, A, potassium, etc.