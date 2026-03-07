For Kumba Rasi (Aquarius), Shukra's transit means everything you touch will turn to gold. Problems in your business will start to decrease. All your hard work will finally pay off with great success. Competitors and enemies in your professional life will back off. People who were plotting against you at the office will move away on their own. Money that was stuck will finally reach you. Personal issues will get resolved, and your mental stress will reduce. Property-related matters will work out in your favour. For those in a relationship, marriage is on the cards. Singles might find a suitable partner soon.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.