Shravan Month: What to eat and avoid for spiritual and physical well-being
Learn about the foods to avoid during Shravan month, including eggplant, leafy greens, milk, and yogurt. Discover the religious and scientific reasons behind these dietary restrictions.
Dedicated to Shiva
Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and is considered very important religiously. According to religious beliefs, this month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and worshipping him during this time brings special blessings.
Religious and Scientific Reasons
From a spiritual perspective, many things are prohibited during this month, including certain foods. It's common to avoid foods like milk, yogurt, and eggplant. There are religious reasons for this, as well as scientific ones. Let's explore the significance behind avoiding these foods.
Eggplant and Leafy Greens
You've likely heard elders advise against eating leafy greens and eggplant during Shravan. But have you ever wondered why? During the monsoon season, the humidity creates a breeding ground for infection-causing bacteria. Also, various insects and spiders emerge and can hide in these vegetables, making them harmful to consume. Eggplant is also considered heavy and difficult to digest.
Milk, Yogurt, and Curry Leaves
During this season, consuming milk, yogurt, curry leaves, and raita is often restricted. Besides religious reasons, there's a scientific basis. Bacteria and microorganisms thrive in the monsoon humidity. Eating these foods can lead to gas, acidity, indigestion, or other digestive issues. They're also heavy and hard to digest, impacting digestion. Milk is restricted because insects can hide in the grass or fodder animals eat, affecting milk purity and posing health risks.