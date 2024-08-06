Why do people avoid consuming non-veg food during Shravan month?

Lifestyle
Shravan month, a period of religious importance for Hindus, is marked by worshipping Lord Shiva. Many observe vegetarianism during this time for religious and scientific reasons.
Devotees abstain from non-veg food, believing it defiles the puja. Elders emphasize vegetarianism to maintain the sanctity of religious practices during this holy month.
During the rainy season, the lack of sunlight slows digestion. Eating meat, which is harder to digest, can strain the digestive system, making vegetarian food a better choice.
Rainy season increases water pollution, exposing water-dependent animals to diseases. Consuming fish or prawns during this period can pose health risks.
Monsoon is the breeding season for many aquatic animals. Abstaining from non-veg food helps prevent disrupting their reproduction cycles and supports ecological balance.
Ayurveda suggests that immunity is lowest during Shravan. Heavy foods like meat can harm the immune system and digestive health, so light, easily digestible foods are recommended.
Shravan brings a slower metabolism and lethargy. Non-veg foods can exacerbate these issues, making it harder for the body to maintain a balanced state of well-being.
Monsoon conditions favor microbial growth, increasing the risk of foodborne infections. Non-veg foods are more susceptible to contamination during this season.
Elders' advice to avoid non-veg during Shravan is backed by science. Opting for vegetarian meals supports health, immunity, and ecological balance during the monsoon.