Why do people avoid consuming non-veg food during Shravan month?

Significance of Shravan month

Shravan month, a period of religious importance for Hindus, is marked by worshipping Lord Shiva. Many observe vegetarianism during this time for religious and scientific reasons.

Religious beliefs

Devotees abstain from non-veg food, believing it defiles the puja. Elders emphasize vegetarianism to maintain the sanctity of religious practices during this holy month.

Scientific reason: Slow digestion

During the rainy season, the lack of sunlight slows digestion. Eating meat, which is harder to digest, can strain the digestive system, making vegetarian food a better choice.
 

Water pollution and health risks

Rainy season increases water pollution, exposing water-dependent animals to diseases. Consuming fish or prawns during this period can pose health risks.

Breeding season for aquatic life

Monsoon is the breeding season for many aquatic animals. Abstaining from non-veg food helps prevent disrupting their reproduction cycles and supports ecological balance.
 

Ayurveda's view on immunity

Ayurveda suggests that immunity is lowest during Shravan. Heavy foods like meat can harm the immune system and digestive health, so light, easily digestible foods are recommended.

Metabolic slowdown

Shravan brings a slower metabolism and lethargy. Non-veg foods can exacerbate these issues, making it harder for the body to maintain a balanced state of well-being.

Risk of infection

Monsoon conditions favor microbial growth, increasing the risk of foodborne infections. Non-veg foods are more susceptible to contamination during this season.

Traditional wisdom and modern science

Elders' advice to avoid non-veg during Shravan is backed by science. Opting for vegetarian meals supports health, immunity, and ecological balance during the monsoon.

