Shocking Prediction: Two Eclipses in Early 2026, Will India See Them?
2026 will kick off with two major eclipses. The first, an annular solar eclipse, will happen on February 17 but won't be visible in India. The first lunar eclipse will occur on March 3.
When and where will the first solar and lunar eclipses of 2026 be visible?
As the new year approaches, people are curious about upcoming festivals and eclipses. Let's dive into the details of the first solar and lunar eclipses of 2026.
When will the first solar eclipse of 2026 occur?
According to Drik Panchang, the first eclipse of 2026 will be a solar eclipse on Tuesday, February 17. It won't be visible in India. This annular solar eclipse, or 'ring of fire,' will be a special celestial event.
Where will this solar eclipse be visible?
The first solar eclipse of the year, on February 17, 2026, won't be visible in India. However, it will be seen in Antarctica, Southeast Africa, parts of South America, and some areas of the Pacific, Indian, and Atlantic Oceans.
When will the first lunar eclipse of 2026 occur?
Per Drik Panchang, the new year's first lunar eclipse is on March 3, 2026, coinciding with Holi. This partial lunar eclipse will be visible in India for just 20 minutes, from 6:26 PM to 6:46 PM.
Where will this lunar eclipse be visible?
The first lunar eclipse of the year on March 3, 2026, will be visible in India, as well as in many countries across Asia, Australia, and North and South America. Since it's visible in India, the Sutak period will be observed.