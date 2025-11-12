Ketu–Moon Eclipse Today: Grahan Yoga to Bring Tough Times for These Zodiac Signs
At 6:35 PM today, a powerful Grahan Yoga forms as the Moon joins Ketu, creating an eclipse that may bring challenges for three zodiac signs. Discover its astrological impact—both good and bad.
Grahana Yoga
This Grahana Yoga happens in Leo on Nov 12. Ketu and the Moon align at 6:35 PM IST, lasting until 3:51 AM on Nov 15. People of certain zodiac signs need to be careful.
Aries
Aries folks will face more problems due to Grahana Yoga. Expenses will shoot up unexpectedly. Health issues and arguments are also likely. Be careful with decisions.
Leo
This eclipse forms in Leo, causing big trouble for them. It's not a good time. Health issues are a risk, and you might lose the Moon's protection. Be careful with investments.
Pisces
People of this sign are already facing problems, and Grahana Yoga could make them worse. There are signs of financial loss. Be very careful with investments and the stock market.
Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.