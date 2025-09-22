Image Credit : AI Generated

Navratri begins on September 22, marking nine days of devotion and festivity. The first day is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, revered as the daughter of the mountains and the embodiment of new beginnings. She governs the Muladhara (root) chakra, guiding devotees toward balance, spiritual awakening, and prosperity. Associated with the Moon, she is believed to bring peace and good fortune. Scriptures describe her as the reincarnation of Goddess Sati, reborn as the daughter of Lord Himalaya, which gave her the name Shailputri (Shail – mountain, Putri – daughter). She is also honoured as Sati Bhavani, Parvati, and Himavati.