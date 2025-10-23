Secret of Rahu-Ketu Pradakshina: How to Perform It Correctly
The idea that you should walk in the opposite direction in Rahu and Ketu temples is wrong. According to the scriptures, the correct practice is to circle Rahu-Ketu in a clockwise direction, just like all other deities.
This is the practice you need to know
A common myth suggests circling Rahu-Ketu counter-clockwise. However, scriptures mandate a clockwise pradakshina for all deities as a sign of respect and for spiritual benefits.
You must circle in a clockwise manner
Always circle Rahu-Ketu temples clockwise for peace and spiritual growth. Counter-clockwise is against scriptures and lessens benefits. Worshipping this way ensures full blessings.
