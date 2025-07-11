Image Credit : facebook

Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga is in Nashik, Maharashtra, on the Godavari River. It represents Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva). Shiva is also called Trimbakeshwar. The Shiva Purana says Shiva appeared here as a Jyotirlinga at the request of Gautam Rishi and the Godavari River. People come from far and wide for Kaal Sarp Dosh puja. The Kumbh Mela is also held here.