Sawan 2025 First Day: Explore the Glory of 12 Jyotirlingas – Pictures & Significance Inside
Sawan 2025 First Day: Explore the Glory of 12 Jyotirlingas – Pictures & Significance Inside
Sawan 2025 kicked off on Friday, July 11th. Visiting the 12 Jyotirlingas during this month is super important. Even on the first day of Sawan, you can earn blessings by viewing pictures of the 12 Jyotirlingas from home.
Sawan 2025 began on Friday, July 11th. This month sees huge crowds at major Shiva temples, especially the 12 Jyotirlingas. These sacred sites are scattered across India, each with its own unique story. Learn about these fascinating Jyotirlingas on the first day of Sawan…
Somnath is located in Saurashtra (Gujarat)
Somnath Jyotirlinga is in Saurashtra, Gujarat. It's considered the first Jyotirlinga, not just in India, but on Earth. Legend says it was established by the Moon God himself, hence the name Somnath. It's been destroyed multiple times, but the Jyotirlinga has always endured.
Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga is located in Andhra Pradesh
Second among the 12 Jyotirlingas is Mallikarjuna, located on Srisailam mountain by the Krishna River in Andhra Pradesh. Visiting this Jyotirlinga is believed to wipe away all sins. It's considered a direct manifestation of Shiva and Parvati.
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh
The third Jyotirlinga, Mahakaleshwar, is in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. It's unique because it faces south, the direction of Yama, the god of death. As the lord of time (Kaal), Shiva is called Mahakal. Visiting Mahakal is said to dispel the fear of untimely death. The Bhasma Aarti here is world-famous.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is located in Madhya Pradesh
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga is near Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on the banks of the Narmada River. The river flows around the hill, forming the shape of 'Om'. Many beliefs and traditions are associated with this Jyotirlinga, making it even more special.
Kedarnath Jyotirlinga is located in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand, the 'Land of the Gods', is home to many ancient temples, including Kedarnath. Reaching this Jyotirlinga requires a challenging journey. The importance of Kedarnath is highlighted in the Skanda and Shiva Puranas. Just as Kailash is dear to Shiva, so is the Kedar region.
Bhimashankar is the sixth Jyotirlinga, located in Maharashtra
The sixth Jyotirlinga, Bhimashankar, is in Pune, Maharashtra, on the Sahyadri mountains. According to the Shiva Purana, Shiva slew the demon Bhima, son of Kumbhakarna, here. Daily worship at this site is said to absolve the sins of seven lifetimes.
Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is located in Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh
Kashi, one of the seven holy cities, is the religious capital of Uttar Pradesh. It houses the Vishwanath Jyotirlinga. Kashi is considered Shiva's home, where he brought Parvati after their marriage. It's believed that even during the apocalypse, Kashi will survive, held aloft by Shiva on his trident. Many beliefs make this Jyotirlinga special.
Trimbakeshwar is on the banks of the Godavari River in Maharashtra
Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga is in Nashik, Maharashtra, on the Godavari River. It represents Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh (Shiva). Shiva is also called Trimbakeshwar. The Shiva Purana says Shiva appeared here as a Jyotirlinga at the request of Gautam Rishi and the Godavari River. People come from far and wide for Kaal Sarp Dosh puja. The Kumbh Mela is also held here.
Vaidyanath is the ninth Jyotirlinga, located in Jharkhand
The ninth Jyotirlinga is Vaidyanath, located in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Legend says it was established by Ravana. It's believed that all wishes are fulfilled here, hence it's also called 'Kamna Ling'. While Shiva temples usually have a Trishul, this Jyotirlinga uniquely has a Panchshul.
Nageshwar Jyotirlinga is located in Dwarka, Gujarat
Nageshwar Jyotirlinga is in Dwarka, Gujarat. Nageshwar means 'Lord of the Nagas (serpents)'. Many interesting stories and beliefs are associated with it. It's said that sincere worship here removes all sorrows and grants access to heaven after death.
Rameshwaram is the 11th Jyotirlinga, located in Tamil Nadu
The eleventh Jyotirlinga is Rameshwaram, in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. It's also one of the four Char Dhams. It's believed that Lord Rama himself established this Jyotirlinga, hence the name Rameshwaram. People come from far and wide to visit.
Grishneshwar is the 12th and final Jyotirlinga, located in Maharashtra
The final Jyotirlinga is Grishneshwar (also called Ghrishneshwar or Ghushmeshwar), near Aurangabad, Maharashtra, close to the Ellora Caves. Its importance is described in the Skanda and Shiva Puranas. The Samadhi of Sri Eknathji Guru and Sri Janardan Maharaj are nearby.