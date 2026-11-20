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Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maternity Wardrobe Is All About Effortless Style, Luxury and Comfort | PICS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now a mom to a beautiful baby boy, Dev Nidimoru. Here's looking back at her breezy maternity fits that scream love, luxury, and comfort in all languages. Keep scrolling!
Of being a new mom!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru shared the sweetest news with their fans today. The couple welcomed a baby boy on November 19, and they have named him Dev Nidimoru. The actress shelved major fashion goals when she was pregnant. Here's looking back at her chic maternity wardrobe.
Breezy suit!
Samantha chose a breezy Rs 48,000 approx. red suit for a spiritual baby shower sort of function days before delivering her baby boy.
Sarees for the win!
Nothing beats a beautiful, breezy saree, and Samantha knows it best. She played with a lot of colours when it came to the desi maternal wardrobe.
Sunshine and how!
We have a special place in our heart for this beautiful soft and muted turmeric yellow saree of Samantha's.
Polka dots for the win!
A body-hugging polka dots dress, flaunting her cute baby bump? Yes, please!
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