Can Sabja Seeds Soothe Acidity? A Natural Remedy Worth Trying
Sabja seeds offer various health benefits. Soaking them in water and consuming them on an empty stomach is beneficial. But can people with acidity issues eat sabja seeds? What happens if they do?
2 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
What are Sabja Seeds?
Sabja or basil seeds are tiny black seeds resembling sesame or chia, but different. They come from sweet basil, not the holy basil. Soaking in water creates a gel-like coating, expanding them significantly.
26
Properties of Sabja Seeds:
Sabja seeds absorb water, expanding 30 times their size, forming a gel. Rich in soluble and insoluble fiber, they have a neutral taste, blending easily with food and drinks. Packed with iron, magnesium, manganese, copper, potassium, vitamin K, omega-3s, and antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols, protecting against free radicals.
36
Do Sabja Seeds Help with Acidity?
Sabja seeds can soothe acidity due to their cooling properties. Heat contributes to heartburn and irritation. The gel coats the stomach, reducing acid impact. Fiber improves digestion and relieves constipation, further reducing acidity.
46
Key Benefits of Sabja Seeds:
During hot weather, sabja seeds in water cool you down. The fiber keeps you full, aiding weight loss. They relieve constipation, ulcers, and indigestion. Studies suggest they control blood sugar, benefiting diabetics. Antioxidants promote healthy skin. Traditionally used for coughs, colds, and respiratory issues.
56
Side Effects of Sabja Seeds:
While generally safe, avoid giving sabja seeds directly to children; they can be a choking hazard. Soak well and offer in a gel form. Excess intake may cause bloating, gas, or cramps. Moderate consumption is key. Drink plenty of water with sabja seeds to prevent intestinal blockage.
66
When and How to Consume Sabja Seeds for Acidity:
For immediate relief from heartburn or irritation, mix 1-2 teaspoons of soaked sabja seeds in water. To prevent post-meal acidity, consume 1 teaspoon 15-20 minutes before eating. Daily morning consumption on an empty stomach improves digestion and reduces acidity throughout the day.
Top Stories