Rishikesh to Pondicherry: 7 Ideal solo travel destinations in India

Solo Trip Places in India: The trend of solo travel has increased in the past few years. Plan your first solo adventure with our guide to 7 amazing destinations.

1) Mysore

Mysore, in South India, is a fantastic destination for solo travelers. Must-visit spots include the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills, and Vrindavan Gardens. Be sure to indulge in the city's famous filter coffee, dosa, and idli during your visit.

2) Rishikesh

Rishikesh, also known as Devbhoomi, is perfect for solo travelers. Must-see spots include Triveni Ghat, Lakshman Jhula, and the Ganga Aarti, all of which are popular with tourists. The town is famous for its delicious vegetarian and Ayurvedic cuisine, drawing visitors from across the globe. Rishikesh can be easily explored in 3-4 days.

3) Jaipur

Rajasthan’s influence extends far beyond India, captivating the world. For solo travelers seeking to experience Rajasthani culture, Jaipur is the perfect destination. Must-visit attractions include Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the City Palace. And, of course, don't miss out on tasting the iconic Dal-Bati Churma while in Jaipur.

4) Pondicherry

Pondicherry is an ideal destination for budget-friendly solo trips. Known for its stunning beaches, Portuguese colonial charm, and natural beauty, it's perfect for any season. While you're there, make sure to savor the local pastries and fresh seafood.



5) Varanasi

A visit to Kashi, the city of Mahadev, is a dream for many. Varanasi is a great destination for solo travelers to explore, offering iconic sites like the ghats along the Ganges, Sarnath, and the vibrant streets of Banaras. No trip is complete without indulging in the famous Banaras chaat, paan, and lassi.

6) Kochi

Kochi, located in Kerala, is a fantastic destination to explore, especially for food lovers. The city offers a wide variety of delicious seafood. It's also becoming increasingly popular among international tourists.

7) Udaipur

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is an ideal destination for solo travelers. Explore attractions like the City Palace, Pichola Lake, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. And don’t forget to try the delicious Gatte ki Sabzi when you're in Udaipur.

