user
user icon

Rishikesh to Pondicherry: 7 Ideal solo travel destinations in India

Solo Trip Places in India: The trend of solo travel has increased in the past few years. Plan your first solo adventure with our guide to 7 amazing destinations.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 1:13 PM IST

1) Mysore

Mysore, in South India, is a fantastic destination for solo travelers. Must-visit spots include the Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills, and Vrindavan Gardens. Be sure to indulge in the city's famous filter coffee, dosa, and idli during your visit.

article_image2

2) Rishikesh

Rishikesh, also known as Devbhoomi, is perfect for solo travelers. Must-see spots include Triveni Ghat, Lakshman Jhula, and the Ganga Aarti, all of which are popular with tourists. The town is famous for its delicious vegetarian and Ayurvedic cuisine, drawing visitors from across the globe. Rishikesh can be easily explored in 3-4 days.


article_image3

3) Jaipur

Rajasthan’s influence extends far beyond India, captivating the world. For solo travelers seeking to experience Rajasthani culture, Jaipur is the perfect destination. Must-visit attractions include Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the City Palace. And, of course, don't miss out on tasting the iconic Dal-Bati Churma while in Jaipur.

article_image4

4) Pondicherry

Pondicherry is an ideal destination for budget-friendly solo trips. Known for its stunning beaches, Portuguese colonial charm, and natural beauty, it's perfect for any season. While you're there, make sure to savor the local pastries and fresh seafood.


 

article_image5

5) Varanasi

A visit to Kashi, the city of Mahadev, is a dream for many. Varanasi is a great destination for solo travelers to explore, offering iconic sites like the ghats along the Ganges, Sarnath, and the vibrant streets of Banaras. No trip is complete without indulging in the famous Banaras chaat, paan, and lassi.

article_image6

6) Kochi

Kochi, located in Kerala, is a fantastic destination to explore, especially for food lovers. The city offers a wide variety of delicious seafood. It's also becoming increasingly popular among international tourists.

article_image7

7) Udaipur

Udaipur, the city of lakes, is an ideal destination for solo travelers. Explore attractions like the City Palace, Pichola Lake, and immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan. And don’t forget to try the delicious Gatte ki Sabzi when you're in Udaipur.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sustainable kitchen design: Eco-Friendly choices for a greener, smarter home sri

Sustainable kitchen design: Eco-Friendly choices for a greener, smarter home

When is Bihu 2025? All about the date, history, traditions, and significance NTI

When is Bihu 2025? All about the date, history, traditions, and significance

Preventing Maternal Deaths: A focus on high-risk pregnancies and their care NTI

Preventing Maternal Deaths: A focus on high-risk pregnancies and their care

Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ anr

Ram Navami 2025: How to observe vrat on appearance day of Lord Shri Ram? READ

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight sri

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight

Recent Stories

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts gcw

BEWARE! WhatsApp image malware steals OTPs and drains bank accounts

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary ddr

BREAKING: Supreme Court raps Centre over rising road accidents, summons transport secretary

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH) shk

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys his time at Kaziranga National Park; feeds elephants, enjoys jeep safari (WATCH)

Andhra Pradesh 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 crore missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed anr

Andhra Pradesh: 900 KIA car engines worth Rs 50 cr missing from Pendukonda plant; FIR filed

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up? HRD

IPL 2025: Is the fading of MS Dhoni's finishing magic hurting CSK's batting line-up?

Recent Videos

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

'Bharat Jo Rukega Nahi, Thamega Nahi': PM Modi’s ‘Big Resolve’ for Developed India

Video Icon
'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

'Modi Has Only One Goal - How to Abolish Constitutional Rights of People': Gaurav Gogoi

Video Icon
Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Why British PMs Never Apologized for Jallianwala Bagh Massacre? | Kesari Chapter 2

Video Icon
PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

PM Modi Quips: People Focused on Tax Relief in Budget, Not 'Gyan Bharatam Mission'

Video Icon
'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

'China Wants to Make Deal': White House Secy Leavitt on Tariffs-Tussle Between Trump-Xi

Video Icon