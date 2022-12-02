Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Relationship tips: Never text your partner in these situations!

    First Published Dec 2, 2022, 12:38 PM IST

    Texting your partner regularly is considered a positive quality in most relationships. But there are some situations when you are better off without messaging them. Read on to find out what they are. 

    Everyone wants to have a perfect and happy relationship. But a relationship’s graph is not always as smooth as a straight line. Having a companion comes with both disadvantages and advantages. It depends on the two individuals in the relationship as to how both of them handle their ups and downs. Communication is the key to every relationship. Messaging your partner regularly is regarded as a positive quality in most scenarios. But there are times when it is better if you are not texting. Otherwise, it can end up doing more damage to your relationship. Here are some scenarios when you should not text your partner. 

    After First Date: The experience of going out on a date with your partner for the first time is special. In most cases, people love to text each other afterwards. But if you always keep making conversations every time you talk, you might come off as desperate or clingy to the other person. This negative quality might push you away from them.

    When You Or Your Partner Is Angry: Do not message your partner when they are angry about somthing. You might end up saying rude things to each other, which can be very hurtful. This might create a situation where you both consider breaking up if the situation had not been blown out of proportion and if you both could have given each other the much-needed space you needed. Let yourself and your partner calm down before you can talk about the issue so that you can come up with a clear solution. 

    Keep Their Busy Schedule In Mind:  People in love keep texting their partner and often ignore that their partner might be busy with something important. This can disturb them and may anger them, eventually damaging the relationship. Give each other personal space and let your partner finish their work.

    Do not text them every time you miss them: It is ok to miss your partner now and then when you don’t get to meet them more often. But if you send them a message every time you miss them, even if there is nothing important to talk about, they might see it as if you are bugging them or appear clingy.

