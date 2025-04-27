Image Credit : Freepik

1. Blend the Ingredients

Take a narrow-mouthed container or jar and add all the ingredients. Using a blender or immersion mixer, blend the mixture until it starts to thicken. You can also use a fork, but a blender ensures a smoother consistency.

2. Achieve the Creamy Texture

Continue blending until the ingredients are well combined and the mixture turns thick and creamy. If needed, adjust the consistency by adding a little more oil or milk.

3. Transfer & Store

Once the mayonnaise reaches the desired texture, transfer it to a clean glass bowl or an airtight container. Store it in the refrigerator for up to a week.