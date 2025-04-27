Recipe: Make easy Eggless Mayonnaise at home with just 6 Ingredients
Here's a very quick and easy eggless Mayonnaise with just 6 ingredients perfect for salads and sandwiches.
Eggless Mayonnaise Recipe
Eggless mayonnaise is a great alternative for those who prefer a vegetarian-friendly version of this creamy condiment. It’s simple to make, requires minimal ingredients, and tastes just as delicious as the traditional version. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making homemade eggless mayonnaise.
Ingredients for Eggless Mayonnaise
To prepare eggless mayonnaise, gather the following ingredients:
1 cup oil (vegetable or sunflower oil)
1/4 cup cold milk
1 ½ teaspoons vinegar or lemon juice
½ teaspoon mustard powder
Salt to taste
2 teaspoons powdered sugar
Step-by-Step Process for Eggless Mayonnaise
1. Blend the Ingredients
Take a narrow-mouthed container or jar and add all the ingredients. Using a blender or immersion mixer, blend the mixture until it starts to thicken. You can also use a fork, but a blender ensures a smoother consistency.
2. Achieve the Creamy Texture
Continue blending until the ingredients are well combined and the mixture turns thick and creamy. If needed, adjust the consistency by adding a little more oil or milk.
3. Transfer & Store
Once the mayonnaise reaches the desired texture, transfer it to a clean glass bowl or an airtight container. Store it in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Customizing Your Eggless Mayonnaise
You can enhance the flavor of your homemade mayonnaise by adding:
Finely chopped vegetables for a crunchy texture
Garlic or herbs for an aromatic twist
Tomato ketchup & spices for a tangy dip