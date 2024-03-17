Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rasmalai recipe: 5 easy steps to make this irresistible dessert at home

    First Published Mar 17, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    Learn how to make delicious Rasmalai at home with this easy step-by-step recipe. Indulge in the rich and creamy flavors of this classic Indian dessert for a delightful culinary experience.

    article_image1

    Rasmalai, a beloved Indian dessert, is a rich and creamy delicacy that is sure to delight your taste buds. Made from soft paneer (Indian cottage cheese) dumplings soaked in sweetened, thickened milk flavored with cardamom and saffron, Rasmalai is a favorite at celebrations and special occasions.

    While it may seem like a daunting dessert to make at home, with the right ingredients and techniques, you can create this decadent treat in your own kitchen. In this article, we'll provide you with a step-by-step guide to making delicious Rasmalai at home.

    article_image2

    Ingredients:
    For the Paneer Dumplings (Chenna): 1 liter whole milk, 2 tablespoons lemon juice or vinegar,1 tablespoon all-purpose flour (optional)

    For the Sugar Syrup: 2 cups water, 1 cup sugar, 2-3 cardamom pods (crushed)

    For the Thickened Milk (Rabri): 1 liter whole milk, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder, A pinch of saffron strands (optional), Chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds) for garnish

    article_image3

    Instructions:

    1. Prepare the Paneer Dumplings (Chenna): Heat the whole milk in a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat until it comes to a gentle boil. Slowly add lemon juice or vinegar to the boiling milk, stirring continuously, until the milk curdles and the whey separates from the curds.
    Line a large sieve or colander with a clean cheesecloth or muslin cloth and strain the curdled milk. Rinse the paneer under cold water to remove any trace of lemon juice or vinegar.

    Tie the cloth with the paneer and hang it for 30 minutes to drain excess water. Alternatively, place a heavy object on top of the paneer for 30 minutes to press out excess water. Once drained, knead the paneer with the heel of your hand until it becomes smooth and soft. If desired, you can add a tablespoon of all-purpose flour during kneading to make the paneer softer.

    2. Shape and Cook the Paneer Dumplings: Divide the kneaded paneer into equal-sized portions and roll them into smooth balls. Flatten each ball slightly to form a disc or patty shape. In a separate wide pan, prepare the sugar syrup by combining water, sugar, and crushed cardamom pods. Bring the syrup to a boil. Gently slide the paneer dumplings into the boiling sugar syrup. Cover the pan and simmer the dumplings in the syrup for 15-20 minutes, or until they are soft and spongy. Once cooked, remove the paneer dumplings from the syrup and let them cool.

    article_image4

    3. Prepare the Thickened Milk (Rabri): In another wide pan, heat the whole milk over medium heat and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the milk, stirring occasionally, until it reduces to half its original volume and thickens slightly. Add sugar, cardamom powder, and saffron strands to the thickened milk and mix well. Continue to simmer the milk until it reaches a thick, creamy consistency. Stir occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

    4. Assemble the Rasmalai: Gently squeeze the excess syrup from the cooked paneer dumplings and transfer them to a serving dish. Pour the thickened milk (rabri) over the paneer dumplings, ensuring they are completely immersed in the creamy milk. Garnish the Rasmalai with chopped nuts (pistachios, almonds) and a few strands of saffron for an elegant touch. Refrigerate the Rasmalai for at least 2-3 hours before serving to allow the flavors to meld and the dessert to chill.

    article_image5

    5. Serve and Enjoy: Once chilled, serve the homemade Rasmalai as a delightful dessert at your next gathering or special occasion. Enjoy the rich, creamy goodness of this classic Indian sweet with your family and friends, and savor the flavors of homemade Rasmalai.

    Making Rasmalai at home may require time and effort, but the results are well worth it. With this step-by-step guide, you can recreate the decadent flavors of this beloved Indian dessert in your own kitchen. Treat yourself and your loved ones to the creamy goodness of homemade Rasmalai and indulge in a sweet symphony of flavors and textures.

