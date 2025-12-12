- Home
Watching a fresh on-screen chemistry bloom is always a delight for audiences, and 2025 delivered several exciting new on-screen pairings that truly won hearts. But 2026 promises to be an even bigger treat for movie lovers, with a lineup of brand-new jodis whose chemistry is expected to light up the big screen and leave a lasting impression.
From romantic dramas and rom-coms to thrillers and horror comedies, filmmakers are introducing unique pairings across genres. From Mrunal Thakur–Siddhant Chaturvedi to Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela, here are some of the most anticipated on-screen duos set to captivate audiences in 2026.
Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi
One of the most anticipated and promising fresh pairings of 2026 is Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will come together for the romantic drama Do Deewane Seher Mein. Directed by Ravi Udyawar and backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is slated for a Valentine’s Week release on February 20, 2026, adding to the excitement around this new on-screen duo.
Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor
Global star Ram Charan teams up with the stunning Janhvi Kapoor in the action–sports drama Peddi. Their first song from the film has already offered a glimpse of their crackling chemistry. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is set to hit theatres on March 27, 2026.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi come together in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious pan-India project Ramayana, with Ranbir portraying Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The epic will unfold in two parts, with the first releasing on Diwali 2026.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are gearing up to share the screen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming romantic musical, now titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Planned initially as Aashiqui 3, the film has been retitled and is set for a May 2026 release, creating strong buzz around this fresh pairing.
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sreeleela
Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to join Sreeleela in the sports drama Diler, directed by Kayoze Irani. This fresh pairing has already sparked strong anticipation, with audiences eager to watch the duo share the screen for the first time.
