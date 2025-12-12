Image Credit : Asianet News

Watching a fresh on-screen chemistry bloom is always a delight for audiences, and 2025 delivered several exciting new on-screen pairings that truly won hearts. But 2026 promises to be an even bigger treat for movie lovers, with a lineup of brand-new jodis whose chemistry is expected to light up the big screen and leave a lasting impression.

From romantic dramas and rom-coms to thrillers and horror comedies, filmmakers are introducing unique pairings across genres. From Mrunal Thakur–Siddhant Chaturvedi to Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela, here are some of the most anticipated on-screen duos set to captivate audiences in 2026.