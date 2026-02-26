Jade Plant Leaves Falling? 5 Secrets to Make it Bushy and Dense
Are your Jade Plant's leaves falling off? Make your plant dense and healthy with proper watering, bright light, good drainage, timely pruning, and light fertiliser. With these 5 easy hacks, your Jade Plant will stay super green and strong.
15
Image Credit : chat gpt
The Secret to a Lush Jade Plant: Proper Watering is Key
Avoid overwatering your Jade Plant. Water only when the soil is completely dry, typically every 10-15 days, to prevent root rot and leaf drop for a healthier plant.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : istock
Perfect Soil and Drainage for a Thriving Jade Plant
Use a light, sandy soil mix with perlite for your Jade Plant. Ensure the pot has good drainage holes to prevent waterlogging and keep the roots healthy and strong.
35
Image Credit : Istock
Nourish Your Jade Plant for Vibrant Growth
Feed your Jade Plant with a light succulent fertilizer every 45-60 days. For a natural boost, use rice water every few weeks to provide essential nutrients.
45
Image Credit : pinterest
Finding the Sweet Spot: Ideal Light for Your Jade Plant
Place your Jade Plant in a spot with bright, indirect sunlight. Gentle morning sun is great, but avoid harsh afternoon rays to prevent leaf scorch and promote steady growth.
55
Image Credit : our own
Pruning for a Fuller, Bushier Jade Plant
Regularly trim the top stems of your Jade Plant to encourage side growth. This simple trick will help your plant become denser and bushier over time. Remove yellow leaves.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos