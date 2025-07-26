Image Credit : iSTOCK

Banking operations on this day will continue anywhere else in the country where Raksha Bandhan is not a public holiday. Yet, national interbank services, including RTGS, NEFT, or cheque clearances, might be hindered where other branches of states observing a holiday are involved in back-end processing.

This holiday is nearly approaching two more big bank holidays in the month of August. Independence Day will be a day of bank closure across the country on August 15, Friday. After that, Janmashtami falls on August 16, however closures here may differ depending on the local calendar of states.