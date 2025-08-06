Image Credit : Freepik

Cultural and Emotional Significance

The term Raksha Bandhan translates to "the bond of protection." Traditionally, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers vow lifelong protection. The festival draws inspiration from mythological stories, including those of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, and Yama and Yamuna, underlining its spiritual roots. Today, Raksha Bandhan has expanded beyond sibling ties to become a broader celebration of love, trust, and solidarity — with people tying rakhis to friends, protectors, and loved ones regardless of gender or blood relation.