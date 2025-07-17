Image Credit : Freepik

Popularly dubbed the most versatile actor with an endearing personality, R. Madhavan baffles his fans with a dramatic physical transformation in 2024. The actor lost considerable weight in 21 days, not by going on crash diets or indulging in extreme workouts but by adopting a simple, disciplined, and sustainable lifestyle. His plan is a great example that healthy weight loss need not be an aversion. So here is what his plan looked like: