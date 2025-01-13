Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025: What is Paush Purnima Holy Bath? Check out latest photos

Millions of devotees took a dip in the Sangam during the first holy bath of Maha Kumbh 2025 on Paush Purnima. Cold and rain failed to dampen the spirits of the devotees. Pilgrims from across the country earned blessings and celebrated Sanatan culture.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

Maha Kumbh 2025: Faith and devotion at first holy bath

A massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam on the occasion of the first holy bath of Maha Kumbh, Paush Purnima. Despite the cold and light rain, devotees took a dip of faith in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. On this auspicious occasion, devotees from all over the country earned merit by bathing in the Ganges and celebrated the wonderful festival of Sanatan culture at Maha Kumbh.

article_image2

Devotees' faith celebrated from midnight

Devotees and Kalpvasis started gathering at the Sangam from midnight. This scene further enhanced the importance of the first holy bath of Maha Kumbh.

article_image3

Amazing enthusiasm in devotees' devotion

Amazing enthusiasm of faith was seen in every age group on the first holy bath of Maha Kumbh. Children, elderly people, and women reached the Sangam to bathe on this holy occasion.

article_image4

Religious gathering at the Sangam

Along with the devotees, many saints and sages also participated in the holy bath at the Sangam. Their meditation and spiritual practices were enhancing the divinity of this holy place.

article_image5

Special charity opportunity for devotees

After bathing, the devotees performed worship and also donated, thereby earning merit. This was the moment of Maha Kumbh when everyone tried to refine their lives from a religious perspective.

article_image6

Arrangements under Yogi government's watch

The Yogi government paid special attention to all the arrangements for this Maha Kumbh. The Mela administration, police, and security forces together ensured the convenience and safety of the devotees.

