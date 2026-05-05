West Bengal Government Employees: Duty hours may change if BJP wins
If the BJP comes to power in Bengal in 2026, what changes can state government employees expect in their duty hours and salary structure? Here are the detailed updates on the 7th Pay Commission and work culture.
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Nabanna buzz over possible duty and work reforms if BJP wins
The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have stirred up state politics. There's a lot of talk inside Nabanna, especially about the duty hours and benefits of state government employees. People are expecting big changes in work culture and duty schedules if the BJP comes to power.
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BJP promises 7th Pay Commission in 45 days if voted to power
The BJP has made a huge announcement for government employees in its election manifesto, or 'Sankalp Patra'. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised that the BJP government will implement the 7th Pay Commission for state government employees within 45 days of forming the government.
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BJP promises DA arrears clearance and 35% gap reduction
Along with the pay commission, the party has also assured employees that it will clear all pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears, a long-standing demand. Currently, there is a gap of about 35% in DA between state and central government employees, which the BJP has promised to close.
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BJP may introduce central-style strict office timing rules in West Bengal
People believe that the BJP might apply the work culture model from its other states and the Centre to West Bengal. For instance, central government offices now require employees to report by 9:15 AM, failing which a Casual Leave (CL) is deducted.
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Dilip Ghosh says employees must work full hours under BJP rule.
State BJP leader Dilip Ghosh had commented in the past that government employees have developed a bad habit of not working. He said that if the BJP comes to power, employees will have to work their full hours with dedication.
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BJP states shift toward 6-day work week for efficiency.
The 5-day work week has become a major topic of discussion. In BJP-ruled states like Chhattisgarh, the government has already started the process of cancelling the 5-day week and going back to a 6-day week to improve administrative efficiency.
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Special leave rules may change under new government reforms
Currently, employees in West Bengal enjoy various special leaves. If a new government comes, it might change these policies as part of administrative reforms.
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BJP promises White Paper, merit-based hiring, and zero tolerance on corruption
In its manifesto, the BJP has stated it will publish a 'White Paper' on the corruption and administrative failures of the Trinamool government's last 15 years. It has also set a target to fill all vacant posts with transparent, merit-based recruitment by December 2026 and promised a zero-tolerance policy against 'cut money' and 'syndicate' culture.
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West Bengal rules allow full deployment; BJP promises strict work standards
According to the West Bengal Service Rule, a government employee's entire time is under the government's purview, and they can be deployed in any capacity as needed. The BJP leadership has hinted that while they will increase DA and salaries, there will be no compromise on the quality and hours of work.
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BJP rule may bring higher pay, dues clearance, and stricter work rules.
If a BJP government takes charge in the state, employees might see salary hikes and pending dues being cleared. On the other hand, they may also have to prepare for stricter discipline and tighter duty hours. Right now, Nabanna is busy analysing these potential changes.
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