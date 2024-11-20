Plan your next adventure with THESE stunning south Indian road trips

South India offers scenic road trips from Chennai to Yelagiri, Kochi to Kanyakumari, Chennai to Munnar, and Kochi to Wayanad. These journeys pass serene lakes, lush greenery, beaches, waterfalls, and tea plantations.

South India's Best Road Trips

Driving through lush forests, endless meadows, waterfalls, and serene coastal areas. Whether you choose the rugged beauty of the Western Ghats or the breezy coastal highways, South India has scenic self-drive routes.

Escape Chennai's hustle and head to Yelagiri in Vellore. At 230 km, Yelagiri offers serene lakes, lush greenery, and mesmerizing sunsets. It's a retreat for those seeking peace.

Kochi to Kanyakumari Road Trip

The 300 km drive from Kochi to Kanyakumari is a sensory delight. Encounter beautiful beaches, historical landmarks, and quaint fishing villages. Ideal for sea lovers.

Chennai to Munnar Road Trip

Embark on a 600 km journey from Chennai to Munnar (12 hours). Rolling tea plantations, waterfalls, and stunning views greet you. A feast for the eyes and soul.

Kochi to Wayanad Road Trip

The 280 km drive from Kochi to Wayanad passes through lush greenery. In seven hours, arrive at a haven of coffee plantations, waterfalls, and serene landscapes.

