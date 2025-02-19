PHOTOS: Jasmine Bhasin's Hairstyle Ideas for Women Over 30

Jasmine Bhasin's latest hairstyles: Even older women can appear younger with a great hairstyle. Recreate actress Jasmine Bhasin's trendy hairstyles, suitable for both traditional and western attire.

Open Hair with a Bow Band

Lightly curl your long hair and add a bow band. This hairstyle from Jasmine Bhasin perfectly complements jeans or skirts.

Jasmine Bhasin's Low Bun Hairstyle

If you have long, straight hair, create a center-parted low bun. It's easy to style with a rubber band and clutch. A low bun looks elegant with both western dresses and traditional sarees/suits.

Half-Parted Ponytail

Tie half your hair back with a rubber band, leaving some fringe in the front. This look is graceful with suits or sarees.

Fancy Curled Ponytail

Curl your hair from the bottom and add your favourite rubber band. This hairstyle looks amazing with off-shoulder dresses.

