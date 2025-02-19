PHOTOS: Jasmine Bhasin's Hairstyle Ideas for Women Over 30

Jasmine Bhasin's latest hairstyles: Even older women can appear younger with a great hairstyle. Recreate actress Jasmine Bhasin's trendy hairstyles, suitable for both traditional and western attire.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Open Hair with a Bow Band

Lightly curl your long hair and add a bow band. This hairstyle from Jasmine Bhasin perfectly complements jeans or skirts.

budget 2025
article_image2

Jasmine Bhasin's Low Bun Hairstyle

If you have long, straight hair, create a center-parted low bun. It's easy to style with a rubber band and clutch. A low bun looks elegant with both western dresses and traditional sarees/suits.

article_image3

Half-Parted Ponytail

Tie half your hair back with a rubber band, leaving some fringe in the front. This look is graceful with suits or sarees. Also Read: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly visits Kumbh Mela 2025– See Photos

article_image4

Fancy Curled Ponytail

Curl your hair from the bottom and add your favourite rubber band. This hairstyle looks amazing with off-shoulder dresses. Also Read: Sara Tendulkar’s dinner date photos go VIRAL; Check out the pics

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pre-sleep routine: 7 expert tips for better sleep and productivity MEG

Pre-sleep routine: 7 expert tips for better sleep and productivity

5 mindful and physical benefits of Pranayama

5 mindful and physical benefits of Pranayama

Men's Fashion Today: Designers open up on redefining style and breaking stereotypes NTI

Men’s Fashion Today: Designers open up on redefining style and breaking stereotypes

Best time to workout: morning or evening? benefits and risks MEG

Best time to workout: morning or evening? benefits and risks

Never gift these things: gifting these 7 things can break your bond MEG

Never gift these things: gifting these 7 things can break your bond

Recent Stories

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today ATG

IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today

PHOTOS Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever' RBA

PHOTOS: Urfi aka Uorfi Javed looks stunning in lehenga; netizens call it 'best look ever'

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check ATG

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: State witnessing extreme temperature fluctuations; Check

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries AJR

Indian stock markets open lower amid global uncertainty, US tariff worries

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelines anr

Delhi traffic advisory issued for February 20 due to CM oath-taking ceremony; Routes to avoid and key guidelin

Recent Videos

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Audience Member Reveals Ranveer Allahbadia’s REACTION After Controversial Joke

Video Icon
Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Climate Change Watch | Is 1.5°C Goal Dead? 'Just Stop Oil' Activists Target Darwin's Grave

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Infographic Hub | Asperger Syndrome, Mars Dreams: Elon Musk - The Visionary Behind SpaceX & Tesla

Video Icon
Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Protest Against ELON Musk and TRUMP'S Administration in Downtown Long Beach, California

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in White Dress, Shares Pics with Her Super cute Pet Dogs!

Video Icon