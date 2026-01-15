Many think you shouldn't wash your hair during your period, waiting until the fourth or fifth day. But science says it's perfectly fine to wash your hair, even on day one, with no health issues. In fact, hygiene is crucial at this time.

Myths vs. Facts:

Myth 1: Washing hair stops bleeding.

Fact: Bleeding is a uterine process and has no connection to washing your hair.

Myth 2: Washing hair causes infertility.

Fact: This is completely false. It won't affect future pregnancies.

Myth 3: A warm bath causes blood clots.

Fact: A warm bath relaxes muscles and can relieve period cramps.