Image Credit : Freepik

Start with the Basics

Start the discussion of physical changes in simple and straight language. Make an educational-not awkward or overdramatic-discussion of things such as body hair, voice changes, breast development, menstruation, or wet dreams.

Use Everyday Moments

Ongoing circumstances should include teachable events within the everyday life of a child-or those things in front of family TV with its commercials, their questions, and even shopping for toiletries. Such situations should create normal discussing moments.

Safety and No Judgment Zone

Encourage your child to ask questions. No topic is "off limits," and curiosity is normal.

Be Honest and Reassuring

If you do not know how to answer something, it is okay to say you would check it up together. It is quite possible for you to answer as truthfully as you can and say that their feelings or confusion are valid.