Image Credit : Freepik

Authoritative parenting refers to being very responsive and demanding. Parents set rules and limitations but do this warmly, rationally, and with consideration for the child's opinions. It differs from authoritarian parenting, which is punitive and controlling, or permissive parenting where there are few rules and limits.

Children raised by authoritative parents end up being confident, responsible, and emotionally intelligent.

5 Major Traits Authoritative Parenting Hones in Children: