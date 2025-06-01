Image Credit : pinterest

Instead of focusing on punishment, positive parenting promotes discipline as a way to teach responsibility and accountability. Harsh discipline can lead to fear and resentment, while structured guidance helps children learn from their mistakes.

Set clear expectations and explain the consequences of actions.

Offer solutions rather than criticism when they make mistakes.

Encourage problem-solving by involving them in discussions about rules.

This approach teaches children self-control and helps them make better choices independently.