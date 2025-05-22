Image Credit : Freepik

Tantrums often occur when children feel frustrated, overwhelmed, or unable to express their emotions. Common triggers include:

Hunger or fatigue – A tired or hungry child is more likely to have a meltdown.

Feeling unheard – When children struggle to communicate their needs, they may resort to tantrums.

Changes in routine – Sudden disruptions can cause emotional distress.

Seeking attention – Some tantrums happen when children want a response from parents.

Recognizing these triggers can help prevent tantrums before they escalate.