English

Parenting Guide: 7 best movies every kid must watch to understand life

entertainment Jul 11 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Google
English

1. The Lion King (1994)

The tale about responsibility, loss, and finding your true path. The Lion King teaches kids about the circle of life, dealing with grief, and importance to fulfill one’s potential.

Image credits: Google
English

2. Inside Out (2015)

This Pixar is an emotional guidebook for kids. By personifying emotions like Joy, Sadness, Anger, it helps children understand their feelings, recognize value of all emotions.

Image credits: Google
English

3. Finding Nemo (2003)

At its heart, Finding Nemo is about trust, independence, and overcoming fears. It showcases the balance between protecting loved ones and allowing them the freedom to grow.

Image credits: Google
English

4. Wonder (2017)

Based on the bestselling novel, Wonder follows a boy with facial differences navigating school life. It teaches kids about empathy, acceptance, kindness.

Image credits: Google
English

5. Up (2009)

Up is a heartfelt story about friendship, dreams, and dealing with change. The film encourages kids to appreciate the present, cherish memories, and understand that adventure. 

Image credits: Google
English

6. The Little Prince (2015)

Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book, this film explores imagination, love, and the importance of staying true to one’s childlike wonder.

Image credits: Google
English

7. Coco (2017)

Coco is a vibrant celebration of family, tradition, and remembrance. Through its story rooted in the Mexican Day of the Dead, it teaches the value of honoring one’s ancestors.

Image credits: Google

Movie Suggestions: 7 feel good Korean Dramas for Beginners to Unwind

Movie Suggestion: 7 best romantic films to watch on first date

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to Bigg Boss 19: Upcoming TV shows list

Karisma Kapoor Turns 51: A look at her debut film and first co-star