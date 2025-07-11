Parenting Guide: 7 best movies every kid must watch to understand life

The tale about responsibility, loss, and finding your true path. The Lion King teaches kids about the circle of life, dealing with grief, and importance to fulfill one’s potential.
This Pixar is an emotional guidebook for kids. By personifying emotions like Joy, Sadness, Anger, it helps children understand their feelings, recognize value of all emotions.
At its heart, Finding Nemo is about trust, independence, and overcoming fears. It showcases the balance between protecting loved ones and allowing them the freedom to grow.
Based on the bestselling novel, Wonder follows a boy with facial differences navigating school life. It teaches kids about empathy, acceptance, kindness.
Up is a heartfelt story about friendship, dreams, and dealing with change. The film encourages kids to appreciate the present, cherish memories, and understand that adventure.
Inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book, this film explores imagination, love, and the importance of staying true to one’s childlike wonder.
Coco is a vibrant celebration of family, tradition, and remembrance. Through its story rooted in the Mexican Day of the Dead, it teaches the value of honoring one’s ancestors.
