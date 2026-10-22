The story of Paradise began in 1953 in Secunderabad. At the time, there was a cinema theatre called Paradise. A small café was set up alongside the theatre, marking the beginning of the food business. Historical accounts suggest that Hussain Himmati and Ghulam Hussain were behind the venture. In its early days, the café mainly served Irani chai, samosas and Osmania biscuits. These snacks were popular among people who visited the theatre to watch movies.

Back then, large restaurants and food courts were not as common as they are today. The café gradually attracted more customers with its tea and light snacks. By the early 1960s, it had grown into a restaurant with seating for around 100 people. Hyderabadi dishes, particularly biryani, were also added to the menu. This marked an important shift from a small café to a full-fledged restaurant.