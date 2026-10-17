Although both are electrically powered systems designed to move people, they differ in their structure, direction of movement and purpose.

Design: An escalator has moving steps, while a travelator has a flat, moving belt.

Main purpose: Escalators help people move between floors. Travelators are mainly used to cover long distances on the same floor.

Direction of movement: Escalators generally move upwards or downwards. Travelators usually move horizontally, although some are installed at a slight incline.

Carrying luggage: Travelators can make it easier to move wheeled suitcases and luggage carts, especially at airports. However, not all travelators are designed to accommodate every type of trolley or cart. Taking shopping trolleys or other wheeled carts onto an escalator is generally unsafe unless the equipment is specifically designed and approved for that use.

Where they are used: Escalators are commonly seen in shopping malls, metro stations and railway stations. Travelators are more frequently used at airports, large shopping malls and certain transport facilities where people need to cover longer distances.