Marine organisms would be among the first to suffer if the oceans suddenly became freshwater. Fish, crabs, shrimp, marine plants and countless microorganisms have adapted to specific levels of salinity. A sudden and drastic change would disrupt their ability to regulate the balance of water and salts within their bodies, potentially causing widespread mortality. Some species, including salmon, eels and certain sturgeon, can tolerate both freshwater and saltwater during different stages of their lives. However, such adaptability is limited to particular species and cannot be generalised to marine life as a whole.

The consequences could be particularly severe for phytoplankton, microscopic organisms that form the foundation of many marine food webs. If their populations collapsed, the effects would spread throughout the ecosystem, threatening smaller organisms, fish and larger marine predators. The resulting disruption could destabilise entire ocean ecosystems and severely affect fisheries that millions of people depend on for food and livelihoods. Climate, Oxygen Production and Agriculture Could Be Affected

The oceans are not merely vast reservoirs of water. They play a crucial role in regulating the Earth's climate and supporting global ecosystems. Marine phytoplankton and algae absorb carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and release oxygen. Marine photosynthesis accounts for a substantial share of the oxygen produced globally. If these organisms suffered widespread losses, the consequences could extend far beyond the oceans, affecting carbon cycling and the long-term balance of atmospheric gases. A sudden change in ocean salinity would also alter the density and circulation of seawater, potentially disrupting established climate patterns. Changes in ocean circulation could influence rainfall, wind patterns and regional temperatures. Agriculture could be affected as well. Shifts in rainfall and temperature could disrupt growing seasons, reduce crop yields and intensify water stress in some regions. In turn, these changes could contribute to food shortages and place additional pressure on already vulnerable communities.