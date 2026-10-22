The second major story links the Golden Lanka to Ravana and his half-brother Kubera. Ramayana describes Kubera as the son of Sage Vishrava and the god of wealth and prosperity. Kubera originally ruled Lanka and owned the divine flying chariot called Pushpaka Vimana. Ravana performed strict penance and gained immense power. He then wanted to expand his empire. Ravana defeated Kubera in a fierce battle and took full control of Lanka and the Pushpaka Vimana.

Lanka became an extremely rich and powerful city under Ravana's rule. Lord Hanuman saw the grand palaces, massive buildings, and rich decorations when he visited Lanka during the Sundarakanda episode. Hanuman felt completely amazed by the wealth and glory of the city. Ravana turned Lanka into the center of a mighty empire using his power and wealth. However, his decision to abduct Goddess Sita eventually changed his life and the entire history of Lanka.