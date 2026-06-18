Get Glowing Skin In A Week With THIS Fruit Face Pack
To keep their face looking beautiful, women often try many different beauty products. But some simple home remedies can also help maintain that glow for a long time. Let's find out which fruit face pack you can use for amazing results.
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Special tips for a glowing face
Most people complain that their face loses its glow due to the daily grind of dust, pollution, stress, and lifestyle changes. They often turn to costly products and treatments, but these don't offer a lasting solution. Simple home remedies, on the other hand, can help maintain your skin's natural shine for longer without any side effects.
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Use papaya to bring back the glow on your face
You can use papaya to bring back your skin's glow. Papaya is packed with nutrients essential for the skin, like Vitamins A and C, and an enzyme called papain. Because of this, you can use a papaya face pack three to four times a week.
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Papaya is beneficial for the skin
The papain enzyme in papaya helps remove dead skin cells. Also, its Vitamin C and antioxidants help boost collagen in the skin. This makes the skin softer and more refreshed. It also helps reduce pimple marks and tanning.
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How to prepare a papaya face pack
To make a papaya face pack, take 3-5 pieces of ripe papaya. Mash these pieces well and mix in one spoon of honey and half a spoon of yogurt. Apply the prepared face pack on your face and neck for half an hour. After that, wash your face with lukewarm water. You can use this papaya face pack three to four times a week. It will surely help in giving your face a natural glow.
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Beneficial for reducing tanning and spots
A face pack of papaya and lemon juice can be very effective for reducing sun tanning. The enzymes in papaya deep clean the skin, while the Vitamin C in lemon helps to add a glow. However, people with sensitive skin should use less lemon juice.
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Take care before applying the face pack
Before applying the papaya face pack, make sure to wash your face clean. If you have any allergies or skin issues, do a patch test on your arm first. After washing off the pack, apply a moisturiser. This will help keep your skin hydrated and not dry.
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