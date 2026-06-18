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How to prepare a papaya face pack

To make a papaya face pack, take 3-5 pieces of ripe papaya. Mash these pieces well and mix in one spoon of honey and half a spoon of yogurt. Apply the prepared face pack on your face and neck for half an hour. After that, wash your face with lukewarm water. You can use this papaya face pack three to four times a week. It will surely help in giving your face a natural glow.